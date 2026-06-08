Diamondbacks Could Solve Biggest Lineup Need With These Trade Targets

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made their trade deadline priorities clear. General manager Mike Hazen wants more left-handed power and bullpen depth, but upgrading the lineup may be the bigger challenge.

Arizona has gotten minimal production out of the designated hitter spot between Pavin Smith and Adrian Del Castillo. The pair has combined for -0.7 fWAR, most of it from Del Castillo’s -0.5. The 26-year-old catcher has slashed .189/.248/.320, good for just a 57 wRC+ on the season.

Further complicating the left-handed issues are two key bats in the lineup having a down season. Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo’s wRC+ are down 40 and 43 points compared to last season. That hasn’t given the club much left-handed thump behind Corbin Carroll.

The team recently signed Max Kepler, who still has 15 games left to serve on his PED suspension. He’s merely a temporary stopgap option while the club pursues more impactful bats. With Arizona having postseason aspirations, they need to get a hitter who can actually play in October.

With Arizona in the postseason hunt, adding another left-handed impact bat could be one of the biggest moves Hazen makes to strengthen the lineup for October. Here are three trade candidates who could upgrade the Diamondbacks lineup.

Nathaniel Lowe is the Perfect Rental Fit for the Diamondbacks

The Reds’ struggling bullpen has been a major contributor to the club’s post-April collapse. Cincinnati has lost 21 of its last 32 games, falling to under .500. They’re without superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz for the near future with a hamstring strain.

If the Reds continue to fall out of the standings, the Diamondbacks could target a resurgent bat in their lineup. That is first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. Arizona should be familiar with Lowe, who was on the Texas Rangers during the 2023 World Series.

Lowe has been an excellent source of power in the Reds’ lineup, slashing .250/.327/.507 with nine home runs and a 127 wRC+. He plays near exclusively against right-handed pitching, which accounts for 139 of his 156 plate appearances (89.1%). That’s not a problem for the Diamondbacks, who could form a platoon with Lowe.

The Reds’ first baseman also features the highest wRC+ split against right-handers of the three candidates at 154. If Arizona is looking for someone who instantly transforms this lineup, Lowe is the best choice.

The expected metrics, which take into account batted ball data, show this resurgence is legit. The left-handed slugger is putting up a .277 xBA, .525 xSLG, and .377 xwOBA. He’s posting a 14.5% barrel rate and a 16.5% pull rate on contact, showing his power gains are sustainable.

Gavin Sheets is a Strong Backup Choice

Typically, you don’t see an intradivision trade. But the San Diego Padres are in a similar position as the Reds, due to their struggling offense. Star third baseman Manny Machado is making headlines about his struggles at the plate and advanced hitting statistics.

Sheets carries a similar fit to Lowe, a left-handed bat with solid power and discipline. He carries a .229/.324/.453 slash with a 122 wRC+ in 58 games. Most of that damage has come against right-handed pitching, where his wRC+ jumps to 144.

Due to his struggles against left-handed pitching, the Diamondbacks should deploy Sheets strictly in a platoon role. He’s better suited to be a DH than a first baseman, whereas Lowe offers a little bit of defensive coverage. But that’s not a disqualifying trait for Mike Hazen.

The Padres might not be so inclined to move a useful bat inside their division. But if they’re waving the white flag, it doesn’t matter all that much. Sheets will be a free agent after the season, and he could always return to San Diego.

Kody Clemens is a Dark Horse Option

The Minnesota Twins are rebuilding their infield, and it’s unclear where Clemens fits. He’s been a productive hitter, slashing .247/.317/.468 in a first base role this season. His mini-breakout comes at a time when the Twins can sell high on the left-handed hitter in a career year.

Clemens crushed 19 home runs in his first season with the Twins. In 2026, his offense has improved further with a clear role. As their primary first baseman, with some light outfield work, he is on track to set career highs.

But the Twins’ shifting infield picture could mandate a trade of the 30-year-old. Royce Lewis is back after a short stint in Triple-A as a mental reset and could be a future factor at first base. The club also has to consider where to play Brooks Lee, Luke Keaschall, and Kaelen Culpepper on their infield.

The Diamondbacks could look to Clemens as a potential first base solution beyond the 2026 season. He has three seasons of control beyond that, affording the team some flexibility beyond this season. It would require Hazen to part with more talent to execute a trade.

Other Bats to Consider