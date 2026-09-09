The Arizona Diamondbacks activated starting pitchers Zac Gallen and Michael Soroka from the injured list ahead of their matchup against the Kansas City Royals.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to need all the help that they can get in the final days of the regular season. In recent days, things are starting to come together.
Corbin Burnes returned from Tommy John surgery, making his 2026 debut on Tuesday. Ahead of Arizona’s matchup against the Kansas City Royals, the team got positive news on starting pitchers Zac Gallen and Michael Soroka.
The Diamondbacks activated Gallen from the 60-day injured list. Meanwhile, Michael Soroka was activated from the 15-day injured list. In corresponding moves, Arizona optioned Kade Strowd and Blake Walston to Triple-A, MLB Trade Rumors’ Charlie Wright wrote.
Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others.
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The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to get positive injury news in their pitching rotation ahead of their late-season postseason push.
Diamondbacks Announce More Pitching Injury Updates Ahead of Postseason Push