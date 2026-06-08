Athletics-Brewers Series Set to Take Place in Las Vegas to Showcase A’s Future

“Las Vegas Ballpark is located in Downtown Summerlin and sits just a few miles west of the site of the club’s future home on the Las Vegas strip. Construction on the new park is currently underway and expected to be ready in time for the 2028 season. These are the first regular-season games that the A’s are playing in Nevada since 1996, when they played six home games at Cashman Field due to renovations at Oakland Coliseum.”

Here is what A’s owner, John Fisher, said earlier this year about playing in Las Vegas, courtesy of Greenspan:

“We know there’s a lot of baseball fans here who are not A’s fans yet. But the same thing could have been said about the Golden Knights, the Raiders, the Aces. For us to be able to really focus on connecting people to our team and what makes us different, what makes us exciting, what makes us part of Vegas, so many of our players came from playing Triple-A baseball in this ballpark.”

Fisher could very well be right. Las Vegas is becoming a hub for professional sports, and the Athletics have a great opportunity to explore while playing in Nevada’s biggest city. The Vegas Golden Knights are currently in the Stanley Cup Final, and the Las Vegas Raiders just picked No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Looking at the Athletics Right Now

The Athletics are turning heads this season as well. As of June 8, the A’s are 31-34, and sit in third place in the AL West.

Playing in a minor league park doesn’t help all that much, but for what it’s worth, the Athletics are both in the race for the AL West crown and AL Wild Card race, so things are looking up for the organization after a couple of very poor seasons.

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