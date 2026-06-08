Milwaukee Brewers 7-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency Before Athletics Series

The Milwaukee Brewers have been rooted in pitching development and consistency for the last several years. So, if an MLB player isn’t cut for the pitching staff, the Brewers have had no problem cutting ties and replenishing with another arm.

On Monday, the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers are set to open up a three-game set with the Athletics (on the road). Before that series, a notable player had cleared waivers and rejected an outright assignment.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports that Jake Woodford, who was designated for assignment on Friday, has elected MLB free agency.

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Jake Woodford is now an MLB Free Agent

As of Monday evening, before the first game of the Athletics-Brewers series, all 30 MLB teams can sign Jake Woodford. It will be interesting to see if the Brewers are a potential candidate to re-sign the 29-year-old pitcher who has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons.

However, if not, he’s free grabs for any club.

MLBTR.com’s Leo Morgenstern outlines what could be next for Woodford: