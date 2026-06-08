Milwaukee Brewers 7-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency Before Athletics Series

The Milwaukee Brewers have been rooted in pitching development and consistency for the last several years. So, if an MLB player isn’t cut for the pitching staff, the Brewers have had no problem cutting ties and replenishing with another arm.
On Monday, the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers are set to open up a three-game set with the Athletics (on the road). Before that series, a notable player had cleared waivers and rejected an outright assignment.
Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports that Jake Woodford, who was designated for assignment on Friday, has elected MLB free agency.
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Jake Woodford is now an MLB Free Agent
As of Monday evening, before the first game of the Athletics-Brewers series, all 30 MLB teams can sign Jake Woodford. It will be interesting to see if the Brewers are a potential candidate to re-sign the 29-year-old pitcher who has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons.
However, if not, he’s free grabs for any club.
MLBTR.com’s Leo Morgenstern outlines what could be next for Woodford:
“Despite that, Woodford shouldn’t have much trouble finding another minor league contract. He has seven years of MLB experience with the Cardinals, White Sox, Pirates, Diamondbacks, and Brewers, and he’ll still be under 30 for the rest of the season. His arsenal is deep and diverse, highlighted by a sweeper with good movement and a sinker he consistently throws for strikes. Perhaps there’s another team that wants to tinker with his pitch mix, and even if there isn’t, there’s always someone looking for inexpensive bullpen depth.”
Over 23.1 innings with the Brewers this season, Jake Woodford held a 6.94 ERA with just 20 strikeouts. He has some starting experience, but it feels like teams (of late) have preferred he be utilized out of the bullpen.
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Jake Woodford’s MLB Career
Jake Woodford, as noted by Morgenstern, has pitched in seven MLB seasons, with the Cardinals, White Sox, Diamondbacks, and Pittsburgh Pirates.
He holds a career ERA of 5.25 across 279.1 innings and 25 starts. Jake Woodford has recorded 188 strikeouts in his career and has a pitching record of 11-17.
He’s an innings-eater type pitcher for bullpens across MLB, which is likely why he won’t have a hard time finding another opportunity, but Woodford hasn’t shown very good results since 2023, as he has not posted an ERA lower than 6.00 in any of those campaigns.
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