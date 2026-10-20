$131 Million All-Star Pitcher Atlanta Braves Should Consider Trading For

Should the Atlanta Braves consider trading for Toronto Blue Jays‘ starter Jose Berrios?

Berrios has been a very durable starter in the past, but a Tommy John Surgery in 2026 puts his future in jeopardy.

However, with that being said, it could be something for the Braves’ front office to consider, as the Blue Jays may want to get off what’s left of his seven-year, $131 million contract (about $48 million), and the asking price on Berrios could be at an all-time low.

Berrios has been the subject of trade rumors in the past, and for a starting pitcher-hungry team, Atlanta stands out as a potential fit.

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Is Jose Berrios A Trade Candidate?

Jose Berrios isn’t necessarily a trade candidate, but he could emerge as one very quickly if the Blue Jays announce to other teams that they would be willing to take on some of his contract to offload him.

If so, the Braves, who are expected to be active in MLB’s external market this offseason, could be a team to take a flyer on the 2X MLB All-Star.

The Blue Jays just don’t necessarily need his services anymore, and likely aren’t counting on him to be part of their rotation plans in 2027.

However, you never know in MLB what pitchers will go down with injury, underperform, etc., so it’s always a luxury to have a plethora of capable arms.

Also, there is familiarity between the Blue Jays and Braves, as Alex Anthopoulos served as Toronto’s GM before joining the Braves.

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Jose Berrios’ MLB Career Numbers

In case you forgot, Jose Berrios has actually a very quality starter before his elbow injury.

In 2025, he made 30 starts. Berrios boasted an ERA of 4.17 over 166 IP, but logged a 3.60 ERA over 190+ innings in 2024.

Since joining the Blue Jays on his lengthy contract, Berrios has an ERA of 4.09 over 781.1 IP, which is a very respectable mark.

And in fact, aside from the COVID-19 2020 season, Berrios had seven consecutive seasons of making 30+ starts, dating back to 2018.

Atlanta Braves, let me know what you think about Jose Berrios as a possible trade candidate, and if you would consider making a deal for him!

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