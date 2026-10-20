Shohei Ohtani Sends Out 2-Word Appreciation Post After Los Angeles Dodgers Abrupt Playoff Exit

By now, it’s been like a week since the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from the MLB playoffs.

That means the 2026 World Series is set, with the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall Classic.

Who knows how far the Los Angeles Dodgers could have gone in the MLB playoffs if Shohei Ohtani wasn’t dealing with a handful of injuries/enduring a gnarly slump.

That said, Ohtani still took some time to send out a quick appreciation post.

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Shohei Ohtani Makes Quick Social Media Post

In the week following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ elimination from the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani made the following 2-word appreciation post, with the caption:

“Thank you”

Some fans in the comments are very glad/excited that Shohei Ohtani is finally able to get some rest, as the past three years have been Go, Go, Go for Ohtani.

It’s been reported that Ohtani has been dealing with a knee/biceps injury during 2026, and there’s a possibility that Ohtani will undergo offseason surgery.

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