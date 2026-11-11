Hi, Subscriber

4-Year Atlanta Braves Player Quietly Still a Free Agent After Release from Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 6: Luke Williams #37 of the Atlanta Braves throws to first base in the ninth inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park on July 6, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have been no stranger to player transactions over the past several months, as they’ve suddenly brought players into the organization and, conversely, let go of notable names.

Considering the MLB offseason is currently underway, today we’ll be taking a look at a recent Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder who is still technically a free agent after Atlanta decided to part ways last month.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Trade Prediction Offloads Anthony Volpe for Rangers’ $325 Million All-Star in 4-Player Deal

Atlanta Braves Parted Ways with Luke Williams Last Month; He’s Still a Free Agent

Atlanta Braves v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 21: Third williams Luke Williams #37 of the Atlanta Braves can’t catch a fly ball hit by Zach McKinstry of the Detroit Tigers (not pictured) for a double during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on September 21, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

In early October, the Atlanta Braves cut ties with Luke Williams via designation for assignment.

Once he was outrighted to the minors, Williams declined the assignment and decided to become a free agent instead, which signaled his release from the organization.

Williams, 30, has played in parts of six MLB seasons, including four with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2026, he appeared in just two games. Across his 6-year MLB career, Williams has also worn the uniform of the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Dodgers. All very brief stints, Williams has logged the most time (four seasons) with the Atlanta Braves.

Considering he’s still a free agent, Williams can sign with any MLB team that will welcome his services.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Dealt Sudden Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach Injury Updates

Luke Williams Tenure with the Braves

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 28: Luke Williams #37 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in a game that started on June 27th at Truist Park on June 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Luke Williams joined the Atlanta Braves during the 2023 season.

Across 86 at-bats that he’s taken with the organization, he’s recorded 13 hits (.151 batting average), scored 14 runs, and driven in 9 runs, which is good for an OPS+ with the organization of 21.

He’s never been much of a hitter in his career, as Williams’ value comes from being a defensive replacement and pinch runner. He was added to the Braves’ playoff roster this October, but was quickly cut after the Braves were eliminated.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

4-Year Atlanta Braves Player Quietly Still a Free Agent After Release from Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Braves News

More Heavy on Braves News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x