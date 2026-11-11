4-Year Atlanta Braves Player Quietly Still a Free Agent After Release from Team

The Atlanta Braves have been no stranger to player transactions over the past several months, as they’ve suddenly brought players into the organization and, conversely, let go of notable names.

Considering the MLB offseason is currently underway, today we’ll be taking a look at a recent Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder who is still technically a free agent after Atlanta decided to part ways last month.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Trade Prediction Offloads Anthony Volpe for Rangers’ $325 Million All-Star in 4-Player Deal

Atlanta Braves Parted Ways with Luke Williams Last Month; He’s Still a Free Agent

In early October, the Atlanta Braves cut ties with Luke Williams via designation for assignment.

Once he was outrighted to the minors, Williams declined the assignment and decided to become a free agent instead, which signaled his release from the organization.

Williams, 30, has played in parts of six MLB seasons, including four with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2026, he appeared in just two games. Across his 6-year MLB career, Williams has also worn the uniform of the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Dodgers. All very brief stints, Williams has logged the most time (four seasons) with the Atlanta Braves.

Considering he’s still a free agent, Williams can sign with any MLB team that will welcome his services.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Dealt Sudden Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach Injury Updates

Luke Williams Tenure with the Braves

Luke Williams joined the Atlanta Braves during the 2023 season.

Across 86 at-bats that he’s taken with the organization, he’s recorded 13 hits (.151 batting average), scored 14 runs, and driven in 9 runs, which is good for an OPS+ with the organization of 21.

He’s never been much of a hitter in his career, as Williams’ value comes from being a defensive replacement and pinch runner. He was added to the Braves’ playoff roster this October, but was quickly cut after the Braves were eliminated.