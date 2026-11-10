Atlanta Braves Dealt Sudden Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach Injury Updates

The Atlanta Braves should expect starting pitcher Spencer Strider to return for 2027 spring training, according to multiple sources.

Will there even be spring training in 2027? That’s TBD, and a completely separate question, but when Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos was asked about certain players during MLB’s GM meeting this week, he noted that Strider should be good to go for ST next year.

@MrChadBishop of the AJC wrote (on 11/10):

“Couple updates from Alex Anthopoulos on Tuesday: • Spencer Strider on track to be ready for spring/start of the season”

The other notable injury update from Anthopoulos was that Spencer Schwellenbach will likely not be ready for ST next season, as he is also dealing with an elbow injury.

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More on Spencer Strider, Schwellenbach

In case you forgot, Spencer Strider went down with an elbow injury in mid-June of 2026 and did not return for the remainder of the season.

Schwellenbach did not pitch at all in 2026, and once his *potential* return to the mound finally comes, it could be nearly two years since he pitched in MLB.

Both Strider and Schwellenbach being out with elbow injuries is the main reason why there is so much outcry surrounding the Braves and their need for a starting pitcher.

Speaking to Strider, he pitched in 39 innings in 2026 after a delayed season debut (due to another injury), and posted an ERA of 5.31 over 8 starts (46 strikeouts).

It will be very interesting to see how Strider looks in 2027, as he can no longer rely on his fastball velocity and will have to find another way to miss bats at the big-league level.

As for Schwellenbach, it another very concerning injury update, and perhaps the Braves may want to look at offloading him somehow if he’s just not going to be able to pitch, or perhaps a switch to the bullpen could be in his future.

Schwellenbach came with loads of promise over his first 2 MLB seasons, but now this elbow injury seems to be very serious, and it begs the question why the Braves medical staff didn’t just go ahead and recommend UCL surgery last season….

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