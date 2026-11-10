New York Yankees Trade Prediction Offloads Anthony Volpe for Rangers’ $325 Million All-Star in 4-Player Deal

In a piece of breaking news out of the MLB GM meetings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers are reportedly fielding calls on star shortstop Corey Seager this offseason. The report comes courtesy of Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News

The New York Yankees immediately stand out as a potential suitor. *Important to note: Corey Seager has full no-trade rights after being a 10-and-5 player (10 years’ service time, 5 with current team).

Corey Seager is tied to a 10-year, $325 million contract that runs through the 2031 season, but there’s no doubt that he would be an upgrade on offense for the Yankees. New York Post writer Jon Heyman also floated the idea a couple of days ago that the Yankees could trade for Seager with the intention of moving him to third base. Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman noted at the GM meetings in Vegas that upgrading at 3B is certainly on the offseason wish list for the organization.

So, let’s take a look at a trade package that could be strong enough to land Corey Seager in the Bronx.

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Yankees Trade Pitch for Corey Seager Includes Anthony Volpe, Ryan Weathers

In the immediate aftermath of the Corey Seager trade report, Evan Grant named Anthony Volpe and Ryan Weathers as trade chips in a potential deal to land the 2X World Series MVP Seager.

Here’s a potential outline for a Corey Seager-to-the-Yankees trade:

Yankees receive: SS Corey Seager

Rangers receive: SS Anthony Volpe, SP Ryan Weather, and prospect Elmer Rodriguez

That’s a 3-player package that the Rangers should easily accept. Seager has five years left on his deal, which is worth approximately $155 to $165 million. Texas has made it very obvious they are trying to cut salary for the 2027 season, and Volpe/Weather are two very cheap options and two players who could develop further with the Rangers.

In 2026, Seager played 102 games, hit 20 home runs and 16 doubles for an OPS+ of 112. He’s a 5X All-Star and 3X Silver Slugger. Anthony Volpe has steadily been the subject of trade rumors for the last few seasons, and while the Yankees may want to utilize him as a depth piece, this could be the perfect time to offload him for an upgrade in the infield, and then the Yankees could sign a better 2B to take over for the departure of Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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Should the Yankees Trade for Corey Seager??

The next question is whether the Yankees should actually trade for Corey Seager.

Being rumored to is one thing, but actually doing it is another.

New York Yankees fans, let me know in the comments if you would make this hypothetical trade with the Texas Rangers.

Whether fans like it or not, the rumors and speculation of the Yankees acquiring Seager aren’t going away. The two things that could deter the Yankees from pursuing a blockbuster trade for Seager are the fact that he’s somewhat injury-prone, and also that he’s a left-handed hitter, which the Yankees don’t necessarily need at the moment.