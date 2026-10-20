7-Year MLB Pitcher Still Available After Being Let Go by Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves had many ‘unsung’ heroes during the 2026 campaign, which led to a 94-win season and an appearance in the NLDS.

Battling injuries on the pitching front for the majority of the season, one player who really stepped up in big spots was veteran pitcher Elieser Hernandez.

Well, after being let go by the Braves at the end of the season, Hernandez is still available on the open market.

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Looking at Elieser Hernandez’s Tenure with the Braves

The Atlanta Braves signed Elieser Hernández in early August, and they made several roster transactions with the 31-year-old right-hander, mostly including DFA’s, and outrights to the minors.

However, after the Braves outrighted him to AAA Gwinnett at the end of September, Hernandez has decided he’ll test MLB free agency, for now.

Perhaps the Braves will consider bringing him back on a minor league deal, but after posting a 2.25 ERA over 12 IP, it makes sense why Hernandez may want a fresh change with another MLB team that may give him more opportunity.

The 31 y/o did not pitch in MLB in 2025 and has pitched in parts of seven seasons over his career.

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Elieser Hernandez’s MLB Career at a Glance

Elieser Hernandez broke into MLB in 2018 with the Miami Marlins.

He has since played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Atlanta Braves.

Across 315.1 IP in his career, he carries an ERA of 4.99 with 298 strikeouts.

His pitching WAR for his seven-year career is 0.2, and he has a pitching record of 12-22, spanning 104 total appearances.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Hernandez as he navigates free agency.