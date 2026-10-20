Former All-Star Pitcher Still a Free Agent After Blue Jays Release

The Toronto Blue Jays would likely like to put the 2026 MLB season behind them, as Toronto finished the campaign with a 79-83 record, which was good for last place in the AL East.

The last-place finish came just one season after advancing to the World Series.

You can point to a lot of things that made the season go south, but stability within the pitching staff might be at the top of the list of issues for the 2026 Blue Jays.

That being said, now that it’s the offseason, it’s appropriate to take a look at pitchers who pitched for the Blue Jays in 2026 and what’s next for their MLB journey. Michael Lorenzen, former All-Star pitcher, was let go by the Blue Jays in 2026 after logging a handful of innings and is still a free agent.

More MLB on Heavy: Shohei Ohtani Sends Out 2-Word Appreciation Post After Los Angeles Dodgers Abrupt Playoff Exit

Michael Lorenzen’s Tenure with the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays signed MLB veteran pitcher Michael Lorenzen in late August.

By September 18, he was designated for assignment by the Jays, and then outrighted to the minors a few days later.

However, due to Lorenzen’s veteran status, he decided to part ways with the organization and elect free agency on September 21.

In 2026, Lorenzen logged 11.2 innings with the Jays.

In that sample size, he allowed 11 earned runs and struck out eight batters.

Lorenzen joined the Blue Jays at a time when they had a chance at making the playoffs, and the 12-year veteran didn’t do much to help the squad during his tenure.

More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies Trade Prediction Lands 2X All-Star Outfielder