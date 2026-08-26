SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
The Braves won the first game of the three-game set 4-3 on Tuesday.
Before Wednesday’s game, the Braves announced they acquired a 27-year-old pitcher from the Detroit Tigers.
Atlanta Braves Claim 27-Year-Old Pitcher Ricky Vanasco From Tigers During Dodgers Series
GettyDETROIT, MI – MAY 28: Ricky Vanasco #70 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on May 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Atlanta Braves Acquire 27-Year-Old Pitcher From Tigers During Dodgers Series