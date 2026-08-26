Atlanta Braves Acquire 27-Year-Old Pitcher From Tigers During Dodgers Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin Game 2 of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Braves won the first game of the three-game set 4-3 on Tuesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Braves announced they acquired a 27-year-old pitcher from the Detroit Tigers.

Atlanta Braves Claim 27-Year-Old Pitcher Ricky Vanasco From Tigers During Dodgers Series

Via the Atlanta Braves on X: The #Braves today claimed RHP Ricky Vanasco off waivers from the Detroit Tigers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

More to come.