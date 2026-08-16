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Atlanta Braves Add 3-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Game

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Ray Kerr #56 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the ninth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park on April 24, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to avoid getting swept when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the finale of their three-game series.

They are coming off a 10-3 loss on Saturday night.

Atlanta Braves Add 3-Year MLB Player

GettyRay Kerr #58 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Braves announced the news that they had added Ray Kerr to their roster.

Harrison Smajovits of Atlanta Braves On SI wrote: “The #Braves have selected LHP Ray Kerr to the MLB roster and DFA’d LHP Danny Young”

Kerr has not appeared in a game at the MLB level since the 2024 season (with the Braves).

Looking At Kerr

GettyRay Kerr #58 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Travis d’Arnaud #16 after their 5-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kerr has spent part of three seasons at the MLB level with the San Diego Padres (and Braves).

He has gone 2-3 with a 5.30 ERA in 39 games (two starts).

Next month, Kerr will turn 32.

Looking At The Braves On Sunday

GettyBrent Suter #39 of the Atlanta Braves tosses to first base in the sixth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on August 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves come into Sunday at the top of the National League East with a 73-50 record in 123 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 41-23 in 64 games at home).

Currently, the Braves are 7.5 games ahead of Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (who are in second).

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the ninth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on August 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After Sunday’s finale, the Braves will head on the road for a series with the Minnesota Twins that starts on Monday night at Target Field.

Looking At The D-Backs On Sunday

GettyIldemaro Vargas #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks (right) celebrates at home plate after hitting a three-run home run to score Nolan Arenado #28 and Gabriel Moreno #14 in the ninth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On the other side, the Diamondbacks are the second-place team in the National League West with a 66-58 record in 124 games.

They have gone 30-31 in 61 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Add 3-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Game

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