Atlanta Braves Add 3-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Game

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to avoid getting swept when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the finale of their three-game series.

They are coming off a 10-3 loss on Saturday night.

Atlanta Braves Add 3-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Braves announced the news that they had added Ray Kerr to their roster.

Harrison Smajovits of Atlanta Braves On SI wrote: “The #Braves have selected LHP Ray Kerr to the MLB roster and DFA’d LHP Danny Young”

Kerr has not appeared in a game at the MLB level since the 2024 season (with the Braves).

Looking At Kerr

Kerr has spent part of three seasons at the MLB level with the San Diego Padres (and Braves).

He has gone 2-3 with a 5.30 ERA in 39 games (two starts).

Next month, Kerr will turn 32.

Looking At The Braves On Sunday

The Braves come into Sunday at the top of the National League East with a 73-50 record in 123 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 41-23 in 64 games at home).

Currently, the Braves are 7.5 games ahead of Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (who are in second).

After Sunday’s finale, the Braves will head on the road for a series with the Minnesota Twins that starts on Monday night at Target Field.

Looking At The D-Backs On Sunday

On the other side, the Diamondbacks are the second-place team in the National League West with a 66-58 record in 124 games.

They have gone 30-31 in 61 games on the road.