Former MLB All-Star Still a Free Agent After Atlanta Braves Release

In the wake of former MLB All-Star Carlos Santana declaring he would like to continue playing in MLB in 2027, it’s important to point out that he’s still a free agent.

Santana, 40, has played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball to this point, but he logged just eight games played in 2026. Those 8 games came with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the Atlanta Braves are actually the last MLB organization he’s been a part of.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk was all over the Santana report, and he wrote:

“Santana turns 41 in April, and he is playing in the Dominican Winter League for the first time since the 2013-14 offseason. The Diamondbacks signed Santana to a one-year, $2MM contract last February, but he appeared in only eight games before a strained right adductor sent him to the 10-day injured list. He suffered another adductor strain during his minor league rehab assignment and was subsequently moved to the 60-day IL, and then was activated in the last week of June but subsequently designated for assignment and released.”

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Taking a Quick Look at Carlos Santana’s Braves Tenure

After he was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks in June, the Braves opted to take a flyer on Carlos Santana by signing him to a minor-league contract.

He never made an MLB appearance with the Braves and stuck with AAA Gwinnett for the rest of 2026.

In 89 at-bats with AAA Gwinnett, Santana batted .292 with two home runs, and 18 RBI.

The first base position is obviously blocked in Atlanta with Matt Olson’s everyday capabilities, so it was primarily a depth add for the Braves, but after a decent showing in the minors this past season, Santana clearly thinks he’s still got some production left in the tank.

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Carlos Santana’s MLB Career Thus Far

Carlos Santana has been a valuable player over the course of his MLB career.

Named an All-Star in 2019 with Cleveland, he’s also earned a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger over his 17 seasons played.

Across a total of 2212 GP, Santana carries a career batting average of .240 with 335 home runs, 405 doubles, and a lifetime OPS+ of 111. He has also logged over 38 Wins Above Replacement.

However, the one thing that might be a roadblock for Santana in getting another crack at the Major League level is his recent production. In 2026, Santana logged just 2 hits in 24 ABs, and in 2025 (with Cleveland and the Chicago Cubs), Santana batted .219 over 440+ at-bats.