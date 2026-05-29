Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before Reds Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio).

The Braves are coming off a series where they took two out of three games against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 10-2 (on Thursday).

Austin Riley (who batted 5th) finished with four strikeouts in five at-bats.

Braves Announce Riley Change Before Reds Series

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 5/29 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF J. Mateo SS C. Tromp C G. Holmes SP”

Riley has been moved down to the 6th spot in the lineup on Friday.

He last batted 6th on May 23.

Right now, Riley is batting .216 with 46 hits, eight home runs, 31 RBI’s, 28 runs and three stolen bases in 57 games.

Riley (who is a two-time MLB All-Star) is in his eighth year with the Braves.

At one point, he was among the best young stars in baseball.

That said, the 29-year-old has struggled over the last year.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Friday:

Jesús Cano: “Notable — Jorge Mateo making back-to-back starts at shortstop”

Grant McAuley: “#Braves shuffled lineup includes Michael Harris II batting II. And another start for Jorge Mateo at shortstop. Grant Holmes faces the Reds in a hitter’s haven tonight.”

@BassMaster_5: “Weiss is such an upgrade over Snitker”

@Brad_Shepard: “MATEO!!! Now let’s heat Riley up.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves enter the night as the first-place team in the National League East with a 38-19 record in 57 games.

They are an incredible 21-9 in the 30 games they have played on the road.