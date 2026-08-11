Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change During Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the New York Mets (at home) in an NL East showdown.

Despite the Mets and Braves being on opposite spectrums in the NL East standings, the Mets have actually clinched the season series versus the Braves in surprising fashion. Atlanta dropped the series opener on Monday, 8-5.

Before game two of the series, which features a pitching matchup between Nolan McLean and Martin Perez, Atlanta revealed its lineup, which has a notable Austin Riley change.

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Taking a Look at the Braves Lineup on Tuesday

After batting seventh on Monday, Austin Riley is being dropped one spot in the Braves order to the 8th spot.

Here’s the full batting order for Atlanta, per @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 8/11: “D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF M. Yastrzemski RF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

Some other changes in the Braves order include Drake Baldwin taking over at catcher after DHing on Monday, and Mauricio Dubon in left field. Since Ronald Acuna Jr. is the DH for Tuesday’s game, Mike Yastrzemski is batting seventh and playing left field.

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