New York Yankees Promote Intriguing 24-Year-Old Pitcher Before Mariners Series

After a much-needed off day on Monday, the New York Yankees are opening up a new series in MLB on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

Amid a massive roster shuffle across the league, the Yankees have been no stranger to roster transactions.

On Tuesday, New York announced the promotion of 24-year-old pitcher Xavier Rivas, who appears to be a very promising arm.

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Yankees Promote LHP Xavier Rivas

According to his MiLB.com transactions tracker, LHP Xavier Rivas is headed to AAA Scranton-Wilkes-Barre:

“LHP Xavier Rivas assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders from Somerset Patriots.”

Rivas has pretty much spent his entire 2026 season with AA Somerset.

Rivas, 24, is a southpaw starter out of Ole Miss, and has posted solid numbers this season in the minors.

Across 15 starts (81.1 IP), Rivas has posted an ERA of 3.64 with 114 strikeouts. In two minor league seasons, Rivas has proved to be a durable arm, and also a productive one.

In 33 total starts in the minors (166.2 IP), Rivas carries an ERA of 3.51 with 227 strikeouts. That K% is really impressive for the minors, and if he keeps it up, he could be fast-tracked to the Majors shortly.

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More on Xavier Rivas…

Xavier Rivas is a 6-4, 235-pound southpaw from Hobart, Indiana.

He is the 21st-ranked New York Yankees prospect.

Here is some of his MiLB.com bio:

“Rivas doesn’t fool hitters with a riding fastball that sits at 90 mph and maxes out at 92, but he utilizes it well enough to set up a pair of baffling secondary pitches. He does an excellent job of killing spin on a low-80s changeup with splitter action that generated a 41 percent chase rate and 57 percent swing-and-miss rate in his pro debut. Hitters also consistently swung over the top of his tight low-80s slider.”

His bio also notes that even though he’s been used as a starter in his minor league career, he could actually be suited better as a reliever for the Yankees. It makes sense due to the Yankees’ loaded rotation, and Rivas’ estimated ‘call-up’ season is 2027.

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