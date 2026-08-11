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Atlanta Braves Announce Promotion of 28-Year-Old Catcher During Mets Series

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Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Maverick Handley #98 of the Baltimore Orioles leaves a game during the second inning against the New York Yankees after a collision at the plate at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the New York Mets in a 3-game set this week. Atlanta dropped the first game of the series, 8-5, on Monday night, but the Braves have a chance to tie the series up with Martin Perez taking the mound on Tuesday.

In an under-the-radar roster move, the Braves are promoting 28-year-old catcher Maverick Handley from AA to AAA in an organizational transaction.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Struggling All-Star Player Still Owed Nearly $150 Million

2-Year Player Maverick Handley Assigned to AAA Gwinnett

Baltimore Orioles v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: Félix Bautista #74 and Maverick Handley #98 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrate their win over the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 07, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

According to his player transactions log, Maverick Handley is being assigned to AAA Gwinnett on Tuesday.

MiLB.com wrote (on 8/11):

“C Maverick Handley assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from Columbus Clingstones.”

Handley, 28, signed with the Atlanta Braves in June and has played in parts of two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2026, he has recorded just one big-league at-bat, and he got out in that very brief AB.

He’s already played five games with the Gwinnett Stripers this season and recorded five hits ( 0 XBH) in 16 at-bats.

Across 60 total ABs in the minors this season, Handley is batting .267.

Over 42 total MLB ABs, Maverick Handley has three hits and three RBI.

Catcher Archer Brookman has also been promoted in the Braves system, going from Single-A Augusta to AA Columbus.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves’ Bryce Elder Makes Honest Admission After Mets Game

The Atlanta Braves Right Now.

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves follows through on his tenth inning RBI single against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

With their loss on Monday to the Mets (at home), the Braves snapped their nine-game winning streak.

Atlanta has been one of the best teams in MLB since the All-Star break, and has opened up a 7.5-game lead in the NL East.

However, Atlanta has lost three of its last four games.

The Braves are 71-48 this season and are in a tight race with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2nd-best record in the NL.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Recent Pitcher Released by New York Yankees

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Promotion of 28-Year-Old Catcher During Mets Series

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