Atlanta Braves Announce Promotion of 28-Year-Old Catcher During Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the New York Mets in a 3-game set this week. Atlanta dropped the first game of the series, 8-5, on Monday night, but the Braves have a chance to tie the series up with Martin Perez taking the mound on Tuesday.

In an under-the-radar roster move, the Braves are promoting 28-year-old catcher Maverick Handley from AA to AAA in an organizational transaction.

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2-Year Player Maverick Handley Assigned to AAA Gwinnett

According to his player transactions log, Maverick Handley is being assigned to AAA Gwinnett on Tuesday.

MiLB.com wrote (on 8/11):

“C Maverick Handley assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from Columbus Clingstones.”

Handley, 28, signed with the Atlanta Braves in June and has played in parts of two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2026, he has recorded just one big-league at-bat, and he got out in that very brief AB.

He’s already played five games with the Gwinnett Stripers this season and recorded five hits ( 0 XBH) in 16 at-bats.

Across 60 total ABs in the minors this season, Handley is batting .267.

Over 42 total MLB ABs, Maverick Handley has three hits and three RBI.

Catcher Archer Brookman has also been promoted in the Braves system, going from Single-A Augusta to AA Columbus.

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The Atlanta Braves Right Now.

With their loss on Monday to the Mets (at home), the Braves snapped their nine-game winning streak.

Atlanta has been one of the best teams in MLB since the All-Star break, and has opened up a 7.5-game lead in the NL East.

However, Atlanta has lost three of its last four games.

The Braves are 71-48 this season and are in a tight race with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2nd-best record in the NL.

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