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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Mets Series

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Atlanta Braves v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Ha-Seong Kim #7 after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves‘ handling of Ha-Seong Kim is extremely bizarre.

As Atlanta opens up a three-game series with the New York Mets on Monday, Kim is absent from the lineup again.

The Braves decided to activate Kim off the IL, release SS Jorge Mateo, and then opt to play Jim Jarvis as shortstop pretty much every day. Weird.

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Ha-Seong Kim Riding Pine on Monday

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: (L-R) Ha-Seong Kim #7, Matt Olson #28 and Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Braves are opting to start Jim Jarvis at shortstop again on Monday.

Since returning from the IL, Ha-Seong Kim has played just one game.

Here is the full Atlanta Braves batting order for 8/10, per @UnderdogMLB: 

Braves 8/10: “D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS S. Murphy C B. Elder SP”

Some notables include Sean Murphy forming a battery with SP Bryce Elder, and Jim Jarvis getting bumped one spot in the batting order. Austin Riley is also getting a bump in the order, and Drake Baldwin is back at DH for the series opener.

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Inside Ha-Seong Kim’s Struggles

Atlanta Braves v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves bobbles a ball in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

It’s been no secret that Ha-Seong Kim has struggled mightily this season.

He recently missed about a month with middle finger inflammation.

It’s technically his second season with the Braves, but Atlanta inked him to a one-year, $20 million deal, which has been a large disappointment of a contract decision.

Kim has just five hits in 75 at-bats, and his OPS+ is a *non-believable* -32. Yet, instead of holding onto Jorge Mateo, who had much better offensive stats, the Braves are continuing to roll with Kim as the backup for now, but the Braves may want to claim an infielder off waivers and then just cut ties with Kim because he’s sort of hogging a roster spot.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Mets Series

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