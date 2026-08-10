St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change Before Phillies Game

The St. Louis Cardinals won their most recent series against the Colorado Rockies thanks to a 7-4 win in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, the Cardinals open another series in MLB, this time against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before game one of the series, the Cardinals announced a notable Jordan Walker change in the lineup.

Jordan Walker Batting Cleanup on Monday

Jordan Walker missed a few days for the St. Louis Cardinals last week due to knee inflammation, but thankfully, he has avoided an IL stint, and is back in the fold for the Cards.

He’s primarily been the Cardinals’ 2nd hitter in the batting order almost nightly, but on Monday, manager Oli Marmol is electing to play Jordan Walker in the cleanup spot. The Phillies are rolling with Andrew Painter as their starter.

Here is the full Cardinals batting order for 8/10, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cardinals 8/10: “J. Wetherholt 2B I. Herrera DH A. Burleson 1B J. Walker RF N. Church CF M. Winn SS J. Fermín LF J. Crooks C C. Prieto 3B H. Dobbins SP”