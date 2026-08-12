Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Decision During Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin the series finale of a three-game set with the New York Mets at Truist Park at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Mets won the first game 8-5 on Monday. The Braves won the second game 4-0 on Tuesday.

Ahead of the finale, the Braves announced a decision regarding shortstop Jim Jarvis.

Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis News During Mets Series

Jarvis is out of the lineup for Wednesday’s matchup with the Mets. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout as the ninth hitter and shortstop in Tuesday’s win.

Here is the Braves’ full lineup for Wednesday:

Looking at Atlanta Braves SS Jim Jarvis

Jarvis, a 25-year-old rookie, has struggled this season, hitting just .222/.274/.323 with one home run, five doubles and 11 RBI. On the bright side, he has posted +5 Defensive Runs Saved over 270 1/3 innings.

Atlanta selected his contract on May 6 and then optioned him six days later. The Braves recalled the shortstop on July 2, and he has remained with the big-league squad since.

The Detroit Tigers selected Jarvis in the 11th round (No. 320 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Detroit traded Jarvis to the Braves for right-hander Rafael Montero at the 2025 trade deadline.

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher Tonight

Tyler Mahle will make the start on the mound for the Braves tonight. Atlanta acquired him from the San Francisco Giants shortly before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-9 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings across 19 outings this year. He dominated in his lone start with Atlanta so far, allowing no runs, three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts against the New York Yankees.

New York Mets Starting Pitcher Tonight

Zac Thornton will start for New York tonight.

The 24-year-old southpaw is 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings across seven appearances this year.