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Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Decision During Mets Series

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San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 22: Jim Jarvis #74 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a single during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin the series finale of a three-game set with the New York Mets at Truist Park at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Mets won the first game 8-5 on Monday. The Braves won the second game 4-0 on Tuesday.

Ahead of the finale, the Braves announced a decision regarding shortstop Jim Jarvis.

Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis News During Mets Series

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 1: Jim Jarvis #74 of the Atlanta Braves fields a ball during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 1, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

Jarvis is out of the lineup for Wednesday’s matchup with the Mets. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout as the ninth hitter and shortstop in Tuesday’s win.

Here is the Braves’ full lineup for Wednesday:

  1. Ronald Acuña. Jr. RF
  2. Drake Baldwin DH
  3. Matt Olson 1B
  4. Ozzie Albies 2B
  5. Michael Harris II CF
  6. Mauricio Dubón SS
  7. Lane Thomas LF
  8. Austin Riley 3B
  9. Sean Murphy C

Looking at Atlanta Braves SS Jim Jarvis

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 22: Jim Jarvis #74 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Jarvis, a 25-year-old rookie, has struggled this season, hitting just .222/.274/.323 with one home run, five doubles and 11 RBI. On the bright side, he has posted +5 Defensive Runs Saved over 270 1/3 innings.

Atlanta selected his contract on May 6 and then optioned him six days later. The Braves recalled the shortstop on July 2, and he has remained with the big-league squad since.

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 10: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets slides safely into second base after hitting a double against Jim Jarvis #74 of the Atlanta Braves to lead off the second inning at Truist Park on August 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers selected Jarvis in the 11th round (No. 320 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Detroit traded Jarvis to the Braves for right-hander Rafael Montero at the 2025 trade deadline.

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher Tonight

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Tyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Tyler Mahle will make the start on the mound for the Braves tonight. Atlanta acquired him from the San Francisco Giants shortly before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-9 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings across 19 outings this year. He dominated in his lone start with Atlanta so far, allowing no runs, three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts against the New York Yankees.

New York Mets Starting Pitcher Tonight

New York Mets v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Zac Thornton #49 of the New York Mets reacts after the final out in the fifth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Zac Thornton will start for New York tonight.

The 24-year-old southpaw is 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings across seven appearances this year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Decision During Mets Series

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