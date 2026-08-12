Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Change Before Mets Series Finale

There is a rubber match taking place between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Truist Park on Wednesday evening.

After the Mets took game one of the series, the Braves responded on Tuesday by pitching a shutout.

On Wednesday, it will be a pitching matchup between Tyler Mahle for Atlanta (3-9, 4.83 ERA, 98 SO) and LHP Zac Thornton for the Mets. Due to it being a southpaw for the Mets, manager Walt Weiss has opted to go with a bit of a different-looking lineup for the series finale Wednesday evening.

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Mauricio Dubon Playing SS On Wednesday

One notable decision/change in the Atlanta Braves batting order for 8/12 is that Mauricio Dubon is playing shortstop and batting sixth.

Dubon hit sixth on Tuesday, but Jim Jarvis is out of Atlanta’s lineup for the series finale with the Mets.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Braves order for Wednesday’s game:

Braves 8/12: “R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS L. Thomas LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C T. Mahle SP”

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Inside Mauricio Dubon’s 2026 Campaign Thus Far

Mauricio Dubon has been an absolute gem for the Atlanta Braves this season.

Wednesday is a case in point for his defensive versatility, as Dubon was in left field on Tuesday and takes over at shortstop for the series finale, which probably makes the Braves’ lineup a little bit better.

As far as offensive stats go, Dubon is batting .266 this season with 10 home runs, 61 RBI, and 114 hits.

He’s also added a bWAR of 2.4, which puts him on pace for a career high, and Dubon has scored 54 runs with an OPS+ of 96.

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