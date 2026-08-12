New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Change Before Mariners Game

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Seattle Mariners (at home).

On Tuesday, in the series opener, the Yankees won 4-1, and have quietly been playing good baseball over the last week.

Before game two of the Yankees-Mariners series, New York has revealed its lineup, which features a few notable changes, and one includes Austin Wells.

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Yankees Reveal Austin Wells Decision Before Mariners Game

Here is the New York Yankees full lineup for 8/12, per @UnderdogMLB:

Yankees 8/12: “T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH S. Jones RF L. García Jr. 1B H. Ramos LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Lombard Jr. SS W. Warren SP”

Amid many changes, Austin Wells is getting bumped one spot in the order, as he will bat eighth on Wednesday and form a battery with Will Warren.

George Lombard Jr. is batting ninth, and another notable change is Spencer Jones in the 3-spot.

Ryan McMahon is also getting bumped one spot in the batting order, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. sliding down to the 6-hole.

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Inside Austin Wells’ 2026 Season Thus Far

While Austin Wells hasn’t had the best season at the plate this season, he still has a big role with the New York Yankees. He’s the starting catcher and has a lot on his plate by calling every game and controlling the pace of the game with all the Yankees’ pitchers.

Speaking to his stats at the plate, over 237 at-bats, Wells is batting .177 with eight home runs, 24 runs, 17 RBI, and an OPS+ of 61.

The production isn’t ideal, but again, since the Yankees made no moves at the MLB trade deadline, they will have to live with his production at the plate at this point.

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