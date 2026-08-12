San Diego Padres Quietly Released 11-Year MLB Veteran During Brewers Series

The San Diego Padres are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in a 3-game series this week.

San Diego has won the first two games of the series and is riding a four-game winning streak. The Padres have been a surging team in MLB over the past few weeks, and they are firmly in the NL Wild Card race, which features so many teams across the league.

A little bit before the Brewers series began, the Padres quietly released a former All-Star pitcher from their Organization.

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San Diego Padres Release German Marquez

After being designated for assignment by the Padres last week, San Diego has officially released Germán Márquez, who recently played several seasons for the Colorado Rockies and was an All-Star pitcher back in 2021. He was released on Aug 8, according to his transactions tracker.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (following the release):

“As a veteran with at least five years of service time, he would have had the right to reject an outright assignment while keeping all his remaining salary. The Friars skipped that formality. They remain on the hook for the remainder of his salary. If any club signs him, they would only have to pay him the prorated league minimum, which would be subtracted from what San Diego pays. Márquez posted a 5.26 ERA in 53 innings for the Padres but with worse underlying numbers.”

All in all, German Marquez is a veteran of 11 MLB seasons. Since he was an All-Star in 2021, his production on the mound has really declined, but that’s also because his role has changed over the years, as he’s now known as a long reliever/hybrid starter who can eat up innings.

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Inside German Marquez’s MLB Career

In 2025, Marquez logged a total of 126.1 innings over 26 starts and posted an ERA of 6.70 with 83 strikeouts.

For his MLB career, he has made 210 starts, and across 1199.1 innings, Marquez’s ERA sits at 4.70, which is actually fairly solid considering he spent 10 seasons in Colorado, which is a very hard ballpark to pitch in.

During his 2021 All-Star campaign with the Rockies, he posted an ERA of 4.40 over 32 total starts.

He’s now a free agent and can be signed by any club across MLB that will welcome his services.

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