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Atlanta Braves Announce Reynaldo Lopez Change Ahead of Nationals Game

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Atlanta Braves v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JULY 26: Reynaldo López #40 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Washington Nationals in a four-game set this weekend.

The Braves have already taken the first two games of the series and will go for the series win on Saturday.

With both lineups already released, the Braves have made a last-minute change regarding starter Reynaldo Lopez.

Reynaldo Lopez Scratched Last-Minute on Saturday

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 21: Reynaldo Lopez #40 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

@UnderdogMLB wrote (on 8/1):

“Reynaldo López (knee) scratched Saturday. Martín Pérez will start.”

Reynaldo López just returned to the Braves starting rotation, but has dealt with injuries already this season, so a last-minute change due to a knee injury isn’t a great sign.

More to come….

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Reynaldo Lopez Change Ahead of Nationals Game

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