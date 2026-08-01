Atlanta Braves Announce Reynaldo Lopez Change Ahead of Nationals Game

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Washington Nationals in a four-game set this weekend.

The Braves have already taken the first two games of the series and will go for the series win on Saturday.

With both lineups already released, the Braves have made a last-minute change regarding starter Reynaldo Lopez.

Reynaldo Lopez Scratched Last-Minute on Saturday

@UnderdogMLB wrote (on 8/1):

“Reynaldo López (knee) scratched Saturday. Martín Pérez will start.”

Reynaldo López just returned to the Braves starting rotation, but has dealt with injuries already this season, so a last-minute change due to a knee injury isn’t a great sign.

More to come….