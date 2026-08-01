Atlanta Braves Predicted to Trade for Angels’ Jose Soriano

The Atlanta Braves could be on the cusp of acquiring a front-line starter to pair with dominant ace Chris Sale.

The MLB trade deadline is just over 48 hours away, and the Braves are featured in several speculative trade rumors.

One recent one, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, indicates the Braves have interest in Los Angeles Angels starter Jose Soriano.

Also recently, FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline predicts that the Braves will land Soriano via trade over the next couple of days.

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Braves Predicted to Trade for Jose Soriano

Here is what Kline wrote about a potential Jose Soriano to the Braves trade:

“José Soriano comes with two additional years of club control, which should appeal to Alex Anthopoulos, who has never really trafficked in expensive rentals. Enjoying the best season of his career to date, Soriano is a hard-throwing sinkerballer who can miss bats and coax groundballs in equal measure. He profiles as a legitimate No. 2 starter in October, with a chance to take the next step in a more competitive environment with Atlanta.”

Kline notes that the Braves would love to supplement their starting rotation and add some padding in between Chris Sale and starters like Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder, and Martin Perez.

Grant Holmes gives up far too many home runs, but Bryce Elder has been a solid pitcher this season. However, adding a dominant right-handed pitcher like Soriano could be the missing piece for Atlanta’s rotation, especially with starters like Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach still sidelined.

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Looking at Jose Soriano’s 2026 Campaign Thus Far

Jose Soriano has carried trade speculation since week one of the MLB season, pretty much.

He holds an ERA of 3.29 over 123 innings and 22 starts.

One concerning thing about trading for Jose Soriano is the fact that he walks a ton of batters (57 in 123 innings). The flip side to that is he strikes out about 1 batter per inning, but his WHIP of 1.252 is a bit inflated due to those walk numbers.

Over 73 total starts in his MLB career, Soriano carries an ERA of 3.72 across 447 total innings pitched.

It seems very likely that if the Braves are unable to land Tarik Skubal, they will trade for either Jose Soriano or Casey Mize as alternative options.

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