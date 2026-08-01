Atlanta Braves Named Trade Destination for Yankees’ Anthony Volpe

The MLB trade deadline is just over 48 hours away, and the Atlanta Braves are sure to be in the thick of all the biggest headlines due to their status as buyers.

Atlanta’s main target is pitching help, and they are expected to make at least a trade or two in order to help bolster the pitching staff, but what are the chances the Braves target an infielder? The shortstop position has been very fluid for Atlanta, and with Austin Riley’s struggles at third, it could be wise to bring in a player to help diversify the infield group.

Could that player come in the form of New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe? Would the Braves even want to add the services of Volpe? That remains unclear, but recently, in a trade rumors piece, the Braves are named as a top landing spot for Anthony Volpe if he happens to be traded.

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Braves Named Landing Spot for Anthony Volpe

Recently, BleacherReport.com’s Joel Rueter named the Braves as a landing spot for Anthony Volpe via a trade:

“The Yankees trading Volpe would come in conjunction with another move to acquire a new starting shortstop. Once viewed as a future franchise cornerstone when he debuted 21-homer, 24-steal, 3.3-WAR season and AL Gold Glove honors in 2023, he has seen his development plateau in the Bronx.”

In Reuter’s assessment of potential trade destinations for Volpe, the only team he mentions is the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has been rolling with Jim Jarvis at shortstop for the last few weeks, and he has performed well, but Volpe could still provide some value to the Braves infield. Volpe is also still under team control (for whichever team he is on) until the end of the 2028 season.

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Looking at Anthony Volpe’s 2026 Season

There have been several speculative reports that suggest the New York Yankees should move on from Anthony Volpe.

Over 168 at-bats this season, Volpe has a bWAR of 1.2, and is slashing .248/.335/.333, which is good for an OPS+ of 89. That OPS+ would be a career-high for Volpe.

While his power numbers are a bit down (one home run, 11 XBH overall), Volpe is getting on base more and striking out less, which could be attractive traits to potential trade suitors.

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