Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Move After Trade For 7-Year MLB Player

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves will open up a new series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park in Georgia.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the team made a trade for Joey Bart.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves tonight acquired C Joey Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Hunter Stratton. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated C Sandy León for assignment.”

Bart is batting .259 with 15 hits, two home runs, six RBIs and nine runs in 21 games this season.

Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Move

The Braves have now announced that they activated Bart ahead of their series with the Brewers.

They wrote (via X): “The #Braves today returned C Joey Bart from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list.”

It will be interesting to see if Bart is in the lineup on Friday night.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@TotalRecall9: “Probably should wait to see the lineups, but I bet The Miz shuts out the Braves tonight. Seems something like a 3-0 Brewers win.”

@IndyHawk89: “You heard it here first: Bart is taking the Miz deep tonight.”

@RepullTheLog: “Congrats on your 57th catcher transaction this season”

@mdntpny23: “So you traded for a guy that was on IL then optioned Leon? Plus the other catcher trade from the Angels? What’s the plan? Leon may not have the bat but the smartest catcher on the team. Baldwin will get there but Leon knows things he doesn’t right now. Leon should be training him”

@AR27iselite: “Should have just held on to Jonah Heim.”

Looking At Bart

Bart (29) was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

He spent the first four years of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

The seven-year veteran had been in the middle of his third season with the Pirates.

Over 356 career MLB games, Bart is batting .240 with 253 hits, 30 home runs, 119 RBIs, 127 runs and three stolen bases.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 46-27 record in 73 games

They are 22-13 in 35 games at Truist Park.