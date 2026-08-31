Chicago White Sox Suddently Demote 6-Year MLB Player Before Astros Series

There is a notable series in MLB this week taking place between two first-place teams in the American League. It’s the Chicago White Sox heading to Houston to take on the Astros.

It’s a big four-game series between the AL Central and AL West leaders. Chicago holds a 3.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians, while the Astros have a two-game lead over the Texas Rangers.

Before the series began, the Chicago White Sox announced a pair of roster moves, which include a six-year MLB veteran pitcher demoted to the minors.

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White Sox Demote Tyler Gilbert to AAA

Per his MLB.com transactions tracker, Tyler Gilbert has been optioned to the minors.

The corresponding move is recalling Tyler Schweitzer.

Gilbert, 32, had been recalled right before the White Sox previous series with the Minnesota Twins.

He’s appeared in five games for the White Sox this season and holds an ERA of 12.0o over six innings pitched.

Across 33 innings with AAA Charlotte, Gilbert carries an ERA of 4.64 with 31 strikeouts. He has bounced between the minors and Majors for most of his six-year career.

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Taking a Look at Tyler Gilbert’s MLB career

Tyler Gilbert is in his second season with the Chicago White Sox.

He has also logged innings with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies.

Over 85 total games pitched (19 starts), Gilbert carries an ERA of 4.41 over 157 innings pitched.

His career ERA+ is 96, and Gilbert has struck out 121 batters over six seasons.

As the Chicago White Sox continue to make their playoff push, it’s plausible to think that Tyler Gilbert could be recalled again before the 2026 regular season is over.

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