Atlanta Braves Make Michael Harris II Announcement Before Giants Game

The Atlanta Braves are rolling right now. After sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, Atlanta swept the Colorado Rockies this past weekend, and they have now won seven consecutive games to create some more separation between them and the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

On Monday, before Atlanta hits the road, they will take on the San Francisco Giants in a one-off makeup game.

Before the Giants game on Monday, Atlanta revealed their lineup for the contest, which features a notable Michael Harris II move.

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Michael Harris II Dropped One Spot in Braves Order

The San Francisco Giants are rolling with Anthony Molina as their starter on Monday evening, which has prompted Walt Weiss to insert Mauricio Dubon in the cleanup spot, and Michael Harris II has been dropped to fifth in the batting order.

Here is the full Atlanta Braves lineup, per @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 8/31: “D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Dubón SS M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B S. Murphy C A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF B. Elder SP”

As you can see, Bryce Elder will be on the mound for Atlanta, and other notable changes include Mike Yastrzemski being inserted into the order and Sean Murphy continuing to be behind the dish.

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Looking at Michael Harris’s Season Thus Far

Braves’ center fielder Michael Harris II is putting together a remarkable season thus far, and he’s a main reason this Braves squad has found so much success this season.

In his fifth MLB season, Harris II is batting .295 with 22 home runs, 32 doubles, 77 RBI, and an OPS+ of 123.

He’s also added 10 stolen bases, 147 hits, and 64 runs scored. Also, his bWAR is 4.3, which could end up being a career high if he continues his really strong pace.

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