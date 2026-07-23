Chicago Cubs Announce Roster Decision on Promising Prospect Before Pirates Series

The Chicago Cubs have the day off on Thursday after they lost their previous series to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday evening.

The next series on the MLB calendar for the Cubs is a date with the Pittsburgh Pirates (on the road).

Ahead of that weekend series, reports are surfacing from Cubs sources that they are making a notable roster decision on a top prospect in their organization.

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Cubs Plan to Promote James Triantos

Per Geoff Pontes of BaseballAmerica, the Chicago Cubs plan to promote #7-ranked (per MLB.com) prospect James Triantos ahead of their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates this season.

Triantos, 23, is batting .306 over 350 at-bats with Triple-A Iowa this season, with seven home runs, 24 doubles, and an OPS of .784.

No corresponding move has been announced, but one can assume that news will break tomorrow.

Triantos is a 2B/OF prospect. Here is part of his MLB.com bio, courtesy of the Cubs prospect page:

“Triantos’ bat-to-ball skills earned him comparisons to Alex Bregman and David Wright as an amateur, and while he’s one of the better contact hitters in the Minors, he doesn’t bring much else to the table offensively. He rarely walks and his flat right-handed stroke results in so many grounders that he has homered just 25 times in four full pro seasons.”

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More on James Triantos…

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams detailed Triantos’ professional baseball journey to this point:

“Though Triantos has spent the bulk of his professional career (2026 included) at second base and third base, the Cubs have gotten him acclimated to playing all over the diamond. He’s spent 76 innings in center field, 45 in left field and nine in right field this season. The Cubs got him some brief looks at shortstop shortly after his draft selection, but he hasn’t played there at all since a one-off appearance in the 2023 Arizona Fall League.”

It’s unlikely that he’ll play shortstop, and really all the Cubs infield spots are booked up, but his promotion clearly means Chicago’s front office sees a fit somewhere, and it will be interesting to see how manager Craig Counsell utilizes him in the coming days.

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