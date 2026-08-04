Braves Announce Signing of 7-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Miami Marlins (at home) in a new MLB series this week.

Atlanta has opened up a 7.5-game lead in the NL East after catching fire since the MLB All-Star break.

Like all 30 MLB teams right now, the Braves have announced several roster moves over the past few days.

One that may go under the radar for the Atlanta Braves is bringing back 7-year MLB veteran Elieser Hernandez, which happened before the Marlins series.

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Atlanta Braves Re-Sign Elieser Hernandez

Elieser Hernandez is back in the Atlanta Braves organization.

MLB.com wrote (on 8/4):

“Atlanta Braves signed free agent RHP Elieser Hernández to a minor league contract.”

Elieser Hernández is essentially the new (but more effective) Carlos Carrasco for the Braves, as he serves as the 41st man on Atlanta’s roster.

Hernández has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons and is actually brought back in perfect time for him to potentially pitch against his old club (the Marlins), whom he spent the first five seasons of his career with.

With the Braves this season, Hernandez has pitched six innings and only allowed one earned run while striking out six. Some other Braves roster moves include JR Ritchie and James Karinchak being optioned to AAA.

Hernandez will begin his new Braves stint in the minors, but he’s likely the first bullpen arm that will be recalled if the Braves need an additional arm.

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