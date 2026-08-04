Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm Decision Turns Heads After Arraez Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently taking on the Washington Nationals in a 3-game series. Philly captured a 6-3 win in the series opener after being down 3-0 in the game, and starter Aaron Nola turned in a pretty good outing.

For Tuesday’s contest, it’s the first game that Luis Arraez is in the Phillies batting order after being traded to the club on Monday afternoon.

The Phillies announced their lineup for Tuesday’s game, and their decision with Alec Bohm is turning some heads before the game.

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Alec Bohm Batting Fifth; Playing First on Tuesday

Alec Bohm has been bumped one spot in the Philadelphia Phillies batting order for Tuesday’s game, and he is notably playing first base, as Luis Arraez gets the start at second, which shifts Bryson Stott to 3B, and Bryce Harper to RF.

Here is the full Phillies batting order, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Phillies 8/4: “K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B J. Realmuto C B. Marsh LF B. Stott 3B J. Crawford CF J. Luzardo SP”

Some other notables from the lineup include Kyle Schwarber batting leadoff and Luis Arraez getting the start in the cleanup spot.

Here are some reactions to the recent lineup drop from social media:

@BelgerNelson wrote: “This is almost a must win game. Arraez has arrived. Ha ah ah ha. Bohm does not need to be in this lineup. Put Hill or De La Cruz in right. Expect Luzardo to shove tonight.”

@smshngdonkeys22: “Ah yes! The traditional lineup of your Most powerful hitter batting leadoff and your highest average hitter, with no power, batting 4th.”

@Droe89: Yea put the two ground ball merchants behind him [Bryce Harper]

Phillies fans, what do you think of the new lineup decisions after the Luis Arraez trade??

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More on Alec Bohm’s 2026 Season

Alec Bohm has been a controversial infielder for the Phillies this season.

His bWAR is -1.0, and Bohm is batting in the .220s with just 13 home runs in over 400+ at-bats. His OPS+ is well below league average at 74, and he’s set to become a free agent after the season.

However, the Phillies’ recent lineup decision with Alec Bohm proves that they will stick with him in the top-5 in the batting order for the time being.

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