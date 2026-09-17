Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitchers For Crucial Astros Series

The Atlanta Braves have a crucial series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston coming up after an off-day on Thursday.

With a 4 1/2-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings and just nine regular-season games remaining, the Braves appear to have their division locked up. However, if the Braves play poorly for the rest of the season and the Phillies go on a hot streak, Atlanta could easily lose the division.

Additionally, the Braves currently have the third seed in the National League with an 89-64 record. If the season ended today, the Braves would host the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round, while the top two seeds, the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, would be placed directly in the Division Series.

The Braves are currently 3 1/2 games behind the Dodgers for the second NL seed. If Atlanta goes on a hot streak and Los Angeles goes on a cold one, the Braves could earn the second NL seed.

The Braves officially announced their starting pitchers for their upcoming series against the Astros.

Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitchers For Houston Astros Series

The Astros have yet to announce their starting pitchers for the series.

Game times:

Friday: 8:10 p.m. EDT

Saturday: 7:10 p.m. EDT

Sunday: 2:10 p.m. EDT

Looking at Tyler Mahle

The Braves acquired Mahle from the San Francisco Giants ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

He has been fantastic since joining Atlanta, recording a 1.25 ERA with 38 strikeouts and six walks over 43 1/3 innings. He allowed just one run over seven innings against the Phillies in his last outing.

Looking at Grant Holmes

Holmes is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 110 strikeouts over 141 2/3 innings this season.

In his last start, Holmes allowed two runs over four innings against the Phillies.

Looking at Martín Pérez

Pérez is 9-9 with a 3.07 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 100 strikeouts over 137 2/3 innings this season.

The 35-year-old southpaw allowed three runs (two earned) to the Chicago Cubs in his last appearance.