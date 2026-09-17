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Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitchers For Crucial Astros Series

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Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Tyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have a crucial series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston coming up after an off-day on Thursday.

With a 4 1/2-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings and just nine regular-season games remaining, the Braves appear to have their division locked up. However, if the Braves play poorly for the rest of the season and the Phillies go on a hot streak, Atlanta could easily lose the division.

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 15: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a two-run home run off the bat of Drake Baldwin #30 in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

Additionally, the Braves currently have the third seed in the National League with an 89-64 record. If the season ended today, the Braves would host the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round, while the top two seeds, the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, would be placed directly in the Division Series.

The Braves are currently 3 1/2 games behind the Dodgers for the second NL seed. If Atlanta goes on a hot streak and Los Angeles goes on a cold one, the Braves could earn the second NL seed.

The Braves officially announced their starting pitchers for their upcoming series against the Astros.

Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitchers For Houston Astros Series

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Astros have yet to announce their starting pitchers for the series.

Game times:

  • Friday: 8:10 p.m. EDT
  • Saturday: 7:10 p.m. EDT
  • Sunday: 2:10 p.m. EDT

Looking at Tyler Mahle

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 6: Tyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Braves acquired Mahle from the San Francisco Giants ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

He has been fantastic since joining Atlanta, recording a 1.25 ERA with 38 strikeouts and six walks over 43 1/3 innings. He allowed just one run over seven innings against the Phillies in his last outing.

Looking at Grant Holmes

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Grant Holmes #66 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Holmes is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 110 strikeouts over 141 2/3 innings this season.

In his last start, Holmes allowed two runs over four innings against the Phillies.

Looking at Martín Pérez

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 15: Martín Pérez #33 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

Pérez is 9-9 with a 3.07 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 100 strikeouts over 137 2/3 innings this season.

The 35-year-old southpaw allowed three runs (two earned) to the Chicago Cubs in his last appearance.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitchers For Crucial Astros Series

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