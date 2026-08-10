Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitchers for Upcoming Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves‘ schedule is rolling right along.

Over the weekend, the Braves dropped their series with the New York Yankees, and the next team on their schedule is a 3-game set with the New York Mets (at home). Despite the recent series loss, Atlanta A. did win on Sunday, and B. have still been on fire over the last two weeks.

Before the Mets series begins, the Atlanta Braves have revealed who their starting pitchers will be, and the Mets have also announced their probable starters for the upcoming series.

Let’s get into the details.

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Atlanta Braves Reveal Probable Starters for Mets Series

The New York Mets are coming to Atlanta to face the Braves in a 3-game set beginning on Monday.

Here are the probable starters for all 3 games in the series:

Monday: Christian Scott ( 3 – 3 , 3.15 ERA , 92 SO) vs. Bryce Elder ( 8 – 6 , 3.69 ERA , 104 SO)

Tuesday: Nolan McLean ( 8 – 7 , 3.51 ERA , 156 SO) vs. Martin Perez ( 7 – 6 , 3.14 ERA , 78 SO)

Wednesday: Zac Thornton ( 3 – 2 , 2.52 ERA , 27 SO) vs. Tyler Mahle ( 3 – 9 , 4.83 ERA , 98 SO)

The Braves enter this upcoming series with a 71-47 record. They are 39-20 at home.

While the New York Mets enter the series with a less-appealing 52-67 record, which is good for last place in the NL East. They are 27-33 on the road this season.

Speaking to the probable starters for the Braves, Tyler Mahle just made his team debut over the weekend and turned in a very quality outing.

Bryce Elder, who has sneakily been a very good No.2 starter this year, will take the ball in the series opener.

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The Latest Braves News Before Mets Series…

It has been like a week since the Braves have made a notable roster move involving a pitcher, which is a great sign that most of their prominent arms are healthy, and it’s likely a big reason for the recent winning stretch.

However, the Braves did release SS Jorge Mateo on Sunday in a notable roster move.

In other Braves news, Matt Olson has 34 home runs and should be getting more NL MVP consideration. The Braves currently have the 2nd best record in the NL, which would grant them a first-round bye in the playoffs if the playoffs started today.

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