Chicago Cubs Demote 4-Year Player Before Royals Series Finale

The Chicago Cubs are set for a rubber match with the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon.

Despite dropping Saturday’s game, Chicago has still been one of the best teams in MLB over the past few weeks, and they are slowly trying to claw back to catch the Brewers in the NL Central.

On Sunday, before the Royals series finale, Chicago announced a wave of roster moves, which included demoting 4-year pitcher Ethan Roberts.

*The Cubs won 10-2 over the Royals on Sunday to take the series.

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Chicago Cubs Option Ethan Roberts

According to MLB.com’s transactions log, pitcher Ethan Roberts has been optioned to the minors.

“Chicago Cubs optioned RHP Ethan Roberts to Iowa Cubs.”

Roberts, 29, has pitched in parts of four seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

This season with Chicago, Roberts has logged 25.2 innings out of the bullpen and holds an ERA of 4.21 with 17 strikeouts. He’s bounced back and forth between the minors and Majors, likely due to his high walk rate (14 in 25+ IP) and his low strikeout percentage.

No corresponding move was made after the option, so it’s possible that the Cubs will likely be recalling lefty Braxon Garrett (who just made his team debut) either later today or tomorrow. The Cubs do have an off day on Monday.

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Inside Ethan Roberts’ MLB Career

Ethan Roberts debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 2022, but logged just 7.2 IP.

He then missed all of 2023 with injuries.

Across the four seasons he’s pitched in, Roberts carries an ERA of 4.70 across 69 innings with 58 strikeouts. Again, walks have always been an issue for Roberts, who has issued 32 free passes in the 69 innings he’s pitched at the big-league level.

Looking at the Cubs, after their series with the Royals, they will head to the Nation’s Capital to take on the Nationals for a three-game set.

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