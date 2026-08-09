Cincinnati Reds Announce Release of 8-Year Player During Nationals Series

As this is being produced, the Cincinnati Reds are currently wrapping up their series with the Washington Nationals in a very early Sunday afternoon start.

Cincinnati has quietly put together a decent stretch of baseball since the All-Star break, and while there are several teams in front of them (including all of their division foes), the Reds are still hanging around in the NL Wild Card race with a 56-60 record.

During their series with the Nationals, the Reds announced the release of Sam Haggerty, an eight-year MLB veteran.

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Reds Release Sam Haggerty

According to his transactions tracker, the Cincinnati Reds have officially released Sam Haggerty from their organization.

He had been playing with their AAA affiliate, the Louisville Bats. The Reds signed him in mid-June, but he did not appear in an MLB game with Cincinnati this season.

However, he did appear in 34 games with the Texas Rangers this season, and over 44 total at-bats, Haggerty recorded seven hits with just one doubles, and an OPS of .395.

MLBTR.com’s Connor Byrne wrote (on 8/9):

“Haggerty caught on with the Reds on a minors pact a week after the Rangers released him. Although he owns a respectable lifetime line of .289/.375/.451 in 749 Triple-A plate appearances, his numbers with the Reds’ top affiliate fell well short. Haggerty stepped to the plate 99 times, went down on strikes at a 27.3% clip and batted a meek .205/.293/.273 with one HR as a member of the Bats. Going by wRC+, Haggerty’s output was 46 percent worse than the league average.”

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Inside Sam Haggerty’s MLB Career

Sam Haggerty is a veteran of eight MLB seasons.

He debuted with the New York Mets in 2019, but was then moved to the Seattle Mariners in 2020, where he played five seasons before joining the Texas Rangers for the last two campaigns.

Across 628 total MLB ABs, Haggerty carries a career batting average of .232 with 11 total home runs, 54 RBI, and an OPS+ of 89.

He’s never been known as much of a hitter, especially in the Majors, but Haggerty has made a career out of being a fill-in utilityman.

Now, he’s a free agent, and any of the 30 MLB teams can sign him if they feel his services would be welcome in their organization.

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