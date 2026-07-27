Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Mets Series

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will be in New York for the first of their three-game series with the Mets.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games over the Baltimore Orioles.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 3-2 on Sunday.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with one hit, one walk, one strikeout and one RBI.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

For Monday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “ATL Braves Lineup 07/27 1. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 2. Drake Baldwin DH 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Ozzie Albies 2B 5. Michael Harris II CF 6. Mauricio Dubon LF 7. Austin Riley 3B 8. Joey Bart C 9. Jim Jarvis SS”

Riley remains the 7th hitter to open up their series with the Mets.

The two-time MLB All-Star has moved around in the lineup a lot this season.

He is currently batting .217 with 83 hits, 12 home runs, 50 RBIs, 43 runs and six stolen bases in 105 games.

Riley was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all eight seasons of his MLB career with the Braves.

In 2021, Riley helped lead the franchise to the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Grant McAuley: “Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the leadoff spot after a 38-game absence. The #Braves were 17-21 while Acuña was on the IL – 8 of those 21 were 1-run losses.”

@ChoppinBravos: “It’ll be curious to see where he puts Ozzie against RHP. Stacking the lefties against a LHP is less than ideal this team needs a Lefty smasher bad + Murphy and HSK. Matt Olson has the 4 most chase happy bats on the team in a row behind him he won’t get a pitch in the same area code as the strike zone tonight 😂”

@jellin1015: “Baldwin should be leading off still. Let Ronnie hit second. He will see better pitches with Baldin (hopefully on base) and Olson on deck. That would also separate two left handed bats.”