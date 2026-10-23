Atlanta Braves 2-Year Pitcher Still a Free Agent 94 Days After Release

If you followed the Atlanta Braves closely during the 2026 season, you probably remember the services of Carlos ‘Cookie’ Carrasco.

Carrasco, 39, is an MLB veteran of 17 seasons, and he most recently spent parts of the last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

However, Carrasco was released by the Atlanta Braves in late July, and he remains a free agent nearly 100 days later.

Perhaps the Braves (who seem to be the only one willing) will ink him on a minors pact ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Now that he’s officially a free agent (which he technically has been since his release), any of the 30 MLB teams can sign him if they so choose.

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Carlos Carrasco’s Tenure with Atlanta

Carlos Carrasco had a very interesting tenure with the Atlanta Braves over the past two seasons.

He essentially served as a ’41st man’ on the Braves roster during the season, and would often be DFA’d, outrighted to the minors, elect free agency, and then re-sign with the Braves on a minors deal.

Carrasco hasn’t been particularly effective on the mound in the past two seasons.

In fact, across 30.1 IP since 2025, Carrasco has allowed 26 ER (7.71 ERA).

In 2026 alone, he logged 16.2 innings pitched, but allowed 11 earned runs on 21 hits. However, the Braves didn’t trot him out to the mound to necessarily be productive, as he would often come in for mop-up duty or when the Braves played in a blowout.

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Taking a Quick Look at Carrasco’s MLB Career

Carlos Carrasco has pitched in 17 MLB seasons.

Across 343 total games pitched (286 starts), Carrasco holds a lifetime ERA of 4.24 over 1704 IP.

His lifetime pWAR is 18.3, and Carrasco’s all-time pitching record is 112-105.

It will be interesting to see what Carrasco decides to do in the future, because retirement is certainly on the table for the 39 y/o.

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