Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Makes Sudden Decision About Future

The Toronto Blue Jays made several trades with teams across Major League Baseball in 2026.

One that may have gone somewhat unnoticed was moving pitcher Connor Seabold to the Kansas City Royals for cash and Denis Samudio. That trade was made in mid-June, and several months after the deal, Seabold has made a decision about his future in MLB.

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Connor Seabold Elects Free Agency After Royals Stint

On Thursday, October 22, Connor Seabold was outrighted to AAA Omaha (with the Royals).

Instead of accepting that assignment, he has decided to elect minor-league free agency.

It’s a smart move for Seabold, who likely wants another shot with a different organization.

MiLB.com wrote (on 10/22):

“RHP Connor Seabold elected free agency.”

Seabold has moved across MLB over the past few seasons and was actually acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in May of 2026 from the Detroit Tigers.

In 2026, Seabold logged 3.1 innings with the Jays and allowed three earned runs on six hits.

Seabold is an MLB veteran of five seasons, but he’s already logged innings with seven different MLB teams.

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Taking a Quick Look at Connor Seabold’s MLB Career

Connor Seabold made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Boston Red Sox.

He’s since pitched for the Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Royals, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, and Tampa Bay Rays.

He’s logged 143 innings over parts of five seasons and carries a lifetime ERA of 7.36.

Seabold has 116 strikeouts in 143 MLB innings, but his 55 walks allowed in those 143 innings aren’t a great mark, and he’s also had a hard time keeping the ball in the ballpark (28 HR surrendered in his career).

He’s now a free agent and is able to sign with any MLB team.

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