Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Owed $17 Million in 2027 by Current Team

While the Toronto Blue Jays are watching the rest of the MLB playoffs from home, it’s a good time to revisit how some former players are doing since departing the Jays, and what the impact of their contracts is on their new team.

Many Blue Jays fans likely remember the services of outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who played in Toronto from 2017 to 2022, and was named an All-Star in 2021 with the Blue Jays.

Well, Hernandez signed a lucrative extension with the Dodgers in 2024, and LA will pay him a good chunk of money in 2027.

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Teoscar Hernandez’s Contract with LA….

Spotrac.com does a good job of outlining player contracts, and here’s what they wrote about Teoscar Hernandez:

“Teoscar Hernandez signed a 3 year, $66,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including $23,000,000 signing bonus, $66,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $22,000,000. In 2027, Hernandez will earn a base salary of $14,500,000, while carrying a total salary of $22,166,668. Hernandez’s adjusted salary with the Los Angeles Dodgers is $17,342,947”

While that may read a bit confusing, Spotrac notes that Hernandez’s 2027 payroll salary is $17.3 million.

His contract also includes a vesting option for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, but that decision is still a couple of years away.

In 2026, with the Dodgers, Teo hit 16 home runs in 125 games.

With the Blue Jays, he was known as one of the premier power hitters in MLB.

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Quickly Looking at Hernandez’s Tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays

Teoscar Hernandez played 609 total games with the Blue Jays over parts of six seasons.

He batted .263 with 129 home runs, 125 doubles, and 350+ RBI over 2220 total at-bats.

During his 2021 All-Star campaign, Teoscar clubbed 32 home runs and drove in 116 runs, which could be viewed as his best season as a professional.

Hernandez has earned three Silver Sluggers in his career, and while his career might be on the downturn (past his prime), if Teo gets into one, it’s still a treat to watch him crush balls.

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