Atlanta Braves Reveal 2027 MLB Schedule During All-Star Break

Although it’s still the 2026 MLB season, which the Atlanta Braves are surely solely focused on, on Thursday, the 2027 MLB schedule has been revealed for all 30 teams, and the Braves are no exception.

The upcoming MLB schedule is always something to get excited for, and it serves as something for fans to look forward to during the offseason, which has the potential to be a long one this winter. There is a strong chance that Major League Baseball faces a lockout, which could affect the start of the season and certainly stick a wrench in the opening portion of next season.

So, let’s get into the Atlanta Braves 2027 MLB schedule!

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Atlanta Braves Release 2027 MLB Schedule

The Atlanta Braves X account made the following post (on Thursday, 7/16):

MLB.com reporter Mark Bowman wrote: “The Braves are scheduled to begin the 2027 season on March 25 at Dodger Stadium. After a season-opening trip that includes stops in LA and Milwaukee, the Braves will play their home opener against the Astros on April 2.”

The official Opening Day date of March 25 is the earliest in MLB history.

The last series of the 2027 MLB season for the Braves will be @ home against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta will have 12 home games in September of next season.

Atlanta will end the first half of the 2027 season on a nine-game home stand.

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Looking at the Atlanta Braves Right Now

As for the here and now, the Atlanta Braves are currently in the thick of a tight race in the National League East.

Atlanta is 55-40, and holds a 2.0 game lead in the NL East, over the Phillies and Marlins.

The Braves will open the back half of their 2026 schedule (at home) against the Texas Rangers.

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