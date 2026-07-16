Atlanta Braves Top Trade Target Might Reside in AL West

MLB trade rumors are pouring in from all angles as we’re officially less than three weeks away from the always-anticipated deadline.

This year, teams have until August 3rd to decide whether to ship players or bring in new additions to their clubs. For the Atlanta Braves, their top need remains the same: starting pitching, but there’s a growing belief that Atlanta could also target an infielder, especially a shortstop, to help fix their biggest position player hole, and if they do, Houston Astros‘ shortstop Jeremy Peña stands out as a potential top trade target.

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Should the Braves Trade Jeremy Peña?

It’s unclear exactly what the Houston Astros plans are for the trade deadline, but the Atlanta Braves are pretty much guaranteed sellers, and if Alex Anthopoulos does decide that a middle infielder is of importance, Peña might be the top option on the market.

Recently. USA Today’s Jon Hoefling named Jeremy Pena as a top trade candidate for contenders, and the Braves sure are contenders:

“Although Peña can be inconsistent when it comes to pitch selection, his plus defense and solid power/speed combo makes him an enticing option for any team struggling to find offensive production at shortstop. That said, there is a chance that the Astros hold onto Peña.”

Given the Astros’ poor farm system, shipping away Peña is a great opportunity to add a quality prospect or two in the process.

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Why Does Jeremy Peña Stand Out as a Top Trade Candidate for the Braves?

Well, as Hoefling notes, Jeremy Pena could be a strong addition for a contender who needs shortstop help, and the Braves have not received ample contributions from their shortstops this year.

Starting with Ha-Seong Kim, who has obviously struggled mightily at the plate, Jorge Mateo is also coming down to earth with every passing at-bat.

Atlanta has opted to go with Jim Jarvis over the past few games, but Jeremy Peña is a clear upgrade over all three.

The former WS MVP shortstop is batting .287 this season with six home runs, 22 RBI, and 50+ hits over 195 at-bats and 51 total games played.

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