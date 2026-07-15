Atlanta Braves Hit With Bold Prediction Before Rangers Series

The Atlanta Braves once held a 10+ game lead in the National League East, but that division lead has shrunk to just two games, and both the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins are hot on the Braves’ tail for that division lead.

Over the past couple of months, the Braves’ offense has been abysmal, posting a dangerously low collective.OPS, and the starting pitching has been hit with injuries to names like Spencer Strider and Martin Perez, which has caused youngsters like JR Ritchie, Hurston Waldrep, and others to pick up meaningful innings.

If the Braves don’t have a solid MLB trade deadline and make additions, Atlanta could be in jeopardy of missing the MLB playoffs altogether, and a recent Bold Prediction by CBSSports.com’s Mike Axisa reflects that idea, as well.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Proposed Trade for Angels’ Zach Neto Revealed

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Receive Bold Aaron Judge Prediction During All-Star Break

Braves Predicted to Miss MLB Playoffs

Per Mike Axisa, who recently revealed bold predictions before MLB’s second half, the Braves are in jeopardy of missing the MLB playoffs:

“I have to tell you, I don’t feel great about the Braves. They’re 55-40 and in first place in the NL East, but their hot start is doing a lot of heavy lifting. Atlanta is 10-19 in the last 29 games and its division lead has shrunk from 9 ½ games to two games. Their lead on a wild-card spot has shrunk from 11 games to five games.”

“Our final bold prediction says Atlanta’s tumble down the standings will continue and the team will ultimately miss the postseason. By only a game or two, maybe even via tiebreaker, but they’ll miss the postseason after holding such a big lead in the division and on a wild-card spot. There are a lot of arrows pointing down here. I’d be nervous if I were a Braves loyalist.”

It’s a really bold prediction when you take a look at FanGraphs.com, which currently gives the Braves a 91% chance to make the playoffs.

However, it’s a fair assumption that Atlanta may continue to tumble in the standings, and if they don’t get their offense in order, a disaster could certainly transpire over the last two months of the season.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Quietly Signed 5-Year MLB Player During All-Star Break

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Proposed Trade for Tigers’ Casey Mize Revealed

Looking at the Atlanta Braves’ Schedule to Open Second Half

Look, the Atlanta Braves have a plethora of very capable players, and perhaps the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. is exactly what this team needs, but having All-Star caliber players like Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, and Drake Baldwin/Ozzie Albies should be enough for the Braves to have a second-half surge in August and September.

The back half of the MLB season opens up for most teams on Friday, and the first series for the Braves will be a three-game set with the first-place Texas Rangers (at home). Following that series, Atlanta will take on the San Diego Padres for four games, and then head on the road to face the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets. Those are all very winnable series, as Atlanta boasts a better record than all those teams, but no doubt about it, every game on their schedule matters going forward, and Atlanta can’t afford any more crucial injuries.