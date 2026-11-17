On Tuesday, November 17, the Atlanta Braves made a handful of roster moves, as many teams across Major League Baseball are doing in an attempt to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about the latest roster news):

“The Braves announced Tuesday that they’ve claimed righty Cameron Foster off waivers from the Orioles. Atlanta also selected right-hander Cedric De Grandpre and Davis Polo to the 40-man roster. Both are now protected from the Rule 5 Draft, if it happens. The 2021 Rule 5 Draft was canceled amid that winter’s 99-day lockout, and another lockout once the current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59pm ET on Dec. 1 is all but a foregone conclusion.”

In the wake of the news, we’ll be focusing on the two players who were added to the 40-man roster, Cedric De Grandpre and Davis Polo.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Recent Player Immediately Cut By MLB Team

Taking a Quick Look at Grandpre and Polo….

According to the Braves’ top prospect website, Cédric De Grandpré is ranked as the No. 25 prospect in the farm system, with an expectation that he could be MLB-ready in 2027, so it makes sense why the organization would want to ensure his spot on the roster.

In 2026, Grandpre pitched to a 4.23 ERA over 129.2 innings pitched across three different levels in the minors. He also struck out 162 batters in those 129+ innings, which definitely makes him an attractive arm in the system.

As for Davis Polo, the 22-year-old right-handed pitcher also had very solid minor-league numbers in 2026 across four different levels.

Polo pitched to a 3.00 ERA over 129 innings, with 140 strikeouts.

In six AAA innings for Davis Polo, he did not allow a run.

Both Davis Polo and Cedric De Grandpre could make a real impact on the Braves in the future, so it’s good news that GM Alex Anthopoulos decided to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft, where any other team could swoop in and poach either ‘high-upside’ arm.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Idea Lands $70 Million All-Star Infielder to Replace Ha-Seong Kim