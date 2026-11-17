With the Rule 5 deadline looming, there has been an influx of roster transactions this week across Major League Baseball.

On Tuesday, November 17, a former Atlanta Braves catcher was suddenly cut by the team he was traded to this past season.

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Former Atlanta Braves Player Joey Bart Cut by White Sox

In a mid-season trade with the Chicago White Sox, the Atlanta Braves traded catcher Joey Bart for pitcher Duncan Davitt.

Now, months later, Bart is headed back to DFA limbo after being designated by the White Sox.

With the Braves in 2026, Joey Bart logged 20 games played (57 at-bats), and in that sample size, he batted .188 with two home runs and 7 RBI with Atlanta.

Joey Bart was projected to earn an arbitration salary of around $2.7 million, which the White Sox likely don’t want to pay, which makes sense given Bart played just three games for the organization this season and did not record a hit.

He can now be claimed by any MLB team, but the White Sox may skip that process and outright release the 29-year-old catcher.

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Joey Bart’s MLB Career at a Glance

Joey Bart is an MLB veteran catcher of seven seasons. He made his MLB debut in 2020.

Once a top prospect for the San Francisco Giants, Bart hasn’t really been able to find much consistency at the plate.

Across 1107 total at-bats in his career, Bart holds a batting average of .237 with 43 doubles, 32 home runs, 126 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 91.

He’s also played with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It will be very interesting to see what lies next for Bart’s MLB career.