Atlanta Braves Trade Idea Lands $70 Million All-Star Infielder to Replace Ha-Seong Kim

The Atlanta Braves have a major decision to make regarding their middle infield depth, especially at the shortstop position.

If Ha-Seong Kim (very likely) departs in free agency and Mauricio Dubon does not re-sign with Atlanta, the Braves will have to go the internal route at the shortstop position, which would not be ideal given the lack of production at the position since Dansby Swanson departed via free agency.

However, with that being said, the Braves could look towards the external market and trade for a shortstop ahead of the 2027 season, and there seem to be plenty of options on the trade block.

One name that recently emerged who could be an ideal target for the Braves in Athletics’ All-Star infielder Jacob Wilson.

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Athletics’ Jacob Wilson Emerges as MLB Trade Candidate

Per multiple reports, Athletics’ All-Star infielder Jacob Wilson is receiving trade interest from multiple teams.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk wrote (about the Wilson trade interest):

“Despite this rough sophomore year and the $66MM remaining on Wilson’s contract, the shortstop has been drawing trade interest, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. This could just be some due diligence from rival clubs, or explorations to see if the A’s would bite on a lowball offer. There isn’t any indication that the A’s are even considering moving Wilson, and a trade would be pretty surprising given that Wilson signed his long-term extension with the club just last January.”

Yes, Jacob Wilson is tied to a seven-year, $70 million contract, which runs through 2032. However, if Wilson posts stats as he did in 2025, that contract will prove to be very worth it.

Even having a ‘down season’ in 2026, if the Braves added Jacob Wilson, it would be a huge upgrade at the shortstop position from a production standpoint, and then retaining Mauricio Dubon could slot the Braves’ super utilityman into a full-time role in left field (or more full-time, I should say).

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Should the Braves Consider Trade for Athletics’ Jacob Wilson?

The Atlanta Braves should absolutely consider a trade for Athletics’ infielder Jacob Wilson.

While the contract may be slightly daunting, remember the Braves inked Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million deal last season, and that aged horribly, so if Wilson can continue to average 14 home runs and 31 doubles per 162 games, that $70 million deal shouldn’t be a hurdle.

The Athletics would very likely be seeking young, controllable starters in a trade, which the Braves have an abundance of.

Letting go of one or two young starters in exchange for Jacob Wilson, while taking on his contract, would be a smart move for the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta Braves fans, what do you think about the idea of trading for Jacob Wilson as a Ha-Seong Kim replacement?