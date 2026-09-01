Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Lands with New MLB Team

As the Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Washington Nationals in a new series this week, the organization received some news on a player who helped the team in their 2021 World Series efforts.

Braves fans, remember infielder Orlando Arcia?

Well, on Tuesday, he signed a new contract with an MLB organization.

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Braves World Series Champion Orlando Arcia Signs with Reds

According to MLB.com’s transactions tracker, Orlando Arcia has signed a minor-league deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

Arcia, 32, has played in just 19 MLB games this season (all with the Minnesota Twins).

After being released by the Twins in late July, it appears he spent some time with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico.

Following the Cincinnati Reds signing, Arcia has since been assigned to AAA Louisville, where he will start his Reds tenure.

Arcia is an 11-year MLB veteran and one-time All-Star, which happened while being with the Atlanta Braves. He also has a World Series ring to his name (with the Braves).

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Looking at Orlando Arcia With the Atlanta Braves

Orlando Arcia spent five seasons with the Atlanta Braves from 2021 to 2025.

Across 409 games with the Braves, Arcia batted .238 with 45 home runs and 155 RBI. He also added 2.8 bWAR, an OPS+ of 86, and 62 doubles.

His All-Star campaign (2023) was a season where several players got the nod to the Midsummer Classic, and for Arcia, he clubbed 17 home runs that season with 65 RBI, and an OPS+ of 99.

His bWAR of 1.7 in 2023 was also a career-high.

For his entire career, Arcia is a lifetime .240 hitter with 91 home runs, 138 doubles, and a career OPS+ of 76.

It will be interesting to see what he brings to the Reds organization, and whether his contract ends up being selected by the club.

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