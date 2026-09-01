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Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Lands with New MLB Team

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Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Jarred Kelenic #24 and Orlando Arcia #11 after hitting a three-run homer in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As the Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Washington Nationals in a new series this week, the organization received some news on a player who helped the team in their 2021 World Series efforts.

Braves fans, remember infielder Orlando Arcia?

Well, on Tuesday, he signed a new contract with an MLB organization.

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Braves World Series Champion Orlando Arcia Signs with Reds

Kansas City Royals v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JUNE 7: Josh Bell #56 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with Kody Clemens #2 after hitting a three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning of the game at Target Field on June 7, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

According to MLB.com’s transactions tracker, Orlando Arcia has signed a minor-league deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

Arcia, 32, has played in just 19 MLB games this season (all with the Minnesota Twins).

After being released by the Twins in late July, it appears he spent some time with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico.

Following the Cincinnati Reds signing, Arcia has since been assigned to AAA Louisville, where he will start his Reds tenure.

Arcia is an 11-year MLB veteran and one-time All-Star, which happened while being with the Atlanta Braves. He also has a World Series ring to his name (with the Braves).

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Looking at Orlando Arcia With the Atlanta Braves

St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 22: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves fails on his attempt to chase down a double by Victor Scott II #11 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning at Truist Park on April 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Orlando Arcia spent five seasons with the Atlanta Braves from 2021 to 2025.

Across 409 games with the Braves, Arcia batted .238 with 45 home runs and 155 RBI. He also added 2.8 bWAR, an OPS+ of 86, and 62 doubles.

His All-Star campaign (2023) was a season where several players got the nod to the Midsummer Classic, and for Arcia, he clubbed 17 home runs that season with 65 RBI, and an OPS+ of 99.

His bWAR of 1.7 in 2023 was also a career-high.

For his entire career, Arcia is a lifetime .240 hitter with 91 home runs, 138 doubles, and a career OPS+ of 76.

It will be interesting to see what he brings to the Reds organization, and whether his contract ends up being selected by the club.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Lands with New MLB Team

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