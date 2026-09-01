Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Brewer Hicklen Decision Before Nationals Game

The Atlanta Braves are beginning a new series in MLB this week against the Washington Nationals.

On Monday, Atlanta lost its makeup game to the San Francisco Giants by a score of 7-3.

Before the Nationals series opener on Tuesday, which is taking place in Washington D.C., the Atlanta Braves revealed their lineup. It features a surprising Brewer Hicklen decision.

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Brewer Hicklen Batting 8th for Atlanta on Tuesday

It’s a rare appearance for outfielder Brewer Hicklen in the starting lineup, but manager Walt Weiss is opting to insert Hicklen in the 8-hole for the Nationals series opener.

Here is the full Atlanta Braves lineup on 9/1:

Braves 9/1: “D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón 2B O. Albies DH A. Riley 3B B. Hicklen LF H. Kim SS A. Smith-Shawver SP”

As you can see, AJ Smith-Shawver will get the start for the Braves, and Drake Baldwin will form a battery with him.

Other lineup changes include Austin Riley batting 7th, Ha-Seong Kim back in the order, and Mike Yastrzemski riding the pine for the series opener.

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Taking a Quick Look at Brewer Hicklen This Season

Brewer Hicklen is an MLB veteran of four seasons.

He has spent much of his 2026 season in the minors.

However, across 19 at-bats with the Braves thus far, he has recorded seven hits (four doubles), and three RBI with four walks.

Across his 4-year career, Hicklen holds a batting average of .290 over 31 total MLB ABs.

Taking a quick look at other Braves decisions on Tuesday, the club announced the promotion of Kyle Farmer and Blake Burkhalter to the big-league roster ahead of the Nationals series.

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