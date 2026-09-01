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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Brewer Hicklen Decision Before Nationals Game

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Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Brewer Hicklen #53 of the Atlanta Braves comes home to score during the tenth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are beginning a new series in MLB this week against the Washington Nationals.

On Monday, Atlanta lost its makeup game to the San Francisco Giants by a score of 7-3.

Before the Nationals series opener on Tuesday, which is taking place in Washington D.C., the Atlanta Braves revealed their lineup. It features a surprising Brewer Hicklen decision.

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Brewer Hicklen Batting 8th for Atlanta on Tuesday

Texas Rangers v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 19: Brewer Hicklen #53 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)

It’s a rare appearance for outfielder Brewer Hicklen in the starting lineup, but manager Walt Weiss is opting to insert Hicklen in the 8-hole for the Nationals series opener.

Here is the full Atlanta Braves lineup on 9/1:

Braves 9/1: “D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón 2B O. Albies DH A. Riley 3B B. Hicklen LF H. Kim SS A. Smith-Shawver SP”

As you can see, AJ Smith-Shawver will get the start for the Braves, and Drake Baldwin will form a battery with him.

Other lineup changes include Austin Riley batting 7th, Ha-Seong Kim back in the order, and Mike Yastrzemski riding the pine for the series opener.

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Taking a Quick Look at Brewer Hicklen This Season

Atlanta Braves v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JULY 12: Brewer Hicklen #53 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on July 12, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Brewer Hicklen is an MLB veteran of four seasons.

He has spent much of his 2026 season in the minors.

However, across 19 at-bats with the Braves thus far, he has recorded seven hits (four doubles), and three RBI with four walks.

Across his 4-year career, Hicklen holds a batting average of .290 over 31 total MLB ABs.

Taking a quick look at other Braves decisions on Tuesday, the club announced the promotion of Kyle Farmer and Blake Burkhalter to the big-league roster ahead of the Nationals series.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Brewer Hicklen Decision Before Nationals Game

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