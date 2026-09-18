Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Demotion Before Astros Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to open up a new weekend series against the Houston Astros.

Atlanta can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Friday, and they will be looking to do so with Tyler Mahle on the mound.

Before the Astros series began, the Braves announced another Austin Riley lineup demotion.

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Austin Riley Dropped in Braves Order Again

For a third straight day, Austin Riley has been dropped in the Braves order.

Just a handful of games ago, Riley was batting 6th for the Braves.

On Friday, he is slotted in the 8-hole.

His spot in the order has been very fluid this season between 6-8.

Here is the full Braves batting order for 9/18:

Braves 9/18: “D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS O. Albies 2B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C T. Mahle SP”

Other lineup changes include Ozzie Albies being dropped to sixth, Mike Yastrzemski joining the batting order, and Drake Baldwin/Ronald Acuña Jr. switching in the lineup comparable to last game, which is common.

Sean Murphy will also form a battery with Tyler Mahle.

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Inside Austin Riley’s 2026 Season

Austin Riley is the highest-paid player in Braves franchise history.

He has not played up to his potential this season, which is why he’s been batting at the bottom of the order for the Braves.

However, that being said, if Riley can have a playoff moment or two for Atlanta in October, fans will quickly forgive him.

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